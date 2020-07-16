Miss. Representative in ICU after testing positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Representative Manly Barton is in ICU after testing positive for COVID-19.
State Rep. Becky Currie shared his condition via Facebook. She asked for prayers as he battles the virus.
“My friend and fellow Legislator Manly Barton is in ICU with COVID. Please help me pray for him. He is the kindest man and I enjoy working with him so much,” Currie wrote.
Recently, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs updated the outbreak total from the State Capitol. He says the current count is 41 cases total. That includes lawmakers and staff.
