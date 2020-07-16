Jackson VA Medical Center seeking to hire registered nurses

By WLBT Digital | July 16, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 12:38 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson is hiring registered nurses. 

The current positions they are looking to fill are full-time temporary positions for one year. 

The medical center says that if open positions are available at the end of that year, there may be an opportunity for a full-time permanent position.

The VA offers the following benefits even to temporary employees:

  • Health Insurance
  • Dental Insurance
  • Vision
  • Disability
  • Life Insurance
  • 5 weeks paid vacation per year
  • 204 hours of paid sick leave
  • 13 paid holidays
  • Education/tuition benefits
  • Unlimited growth opportunities
  • Ability to transfer to any VA in the United States if application accepted
  • The opportunity to serve our nation’s heroes

Interested candidates may send their resumes to: eva.santoyo@va.gov

