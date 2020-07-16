Jackson VA Medical Center seeking to hire registered nurses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson is hiring registered nurses.
The current positions they are looking to fill are full-time temporary positions for one year.
The medical center says that if open positions are available at the end of that year, there may be an opportunity for a full-time permanent position.
The VA offers the following benefits even to temporary employees:
- Health Insurance
- Dental Insurance
- Vision
- Disability
- Life Insurance
- 5 weeks paid vacation per year
- 204 hours of paid sick leave
- 13 paid holidays
- Education/tuition benefits
- Unlimited growth opportunities
- Ability to transfer to any VA in the United States if application accepted
- The opportunity to serve our nation’s heroes
Interested candidates may send their resumes to: eva.santoyo@va.gov.
