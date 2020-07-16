Interim named after Jackson’s Public Works Director’s departure

“After a brief period on medical leave, we are sad to see our good friend and Public Works Director, Bob Miller and his wife move back to Kentucky. We are grateful for his service and dedication to the City of Jackson and we are both supportive and prayerful concerning the next chapter in their lives. We are thankful for his leadership. As an administration, we have worked to establish continuity throughout the department over the last few years. And so, we are pleased to announce that City Engineer, Dr. Charles Williams will serve as Interim Public Works Director. We have every confidence in Dr. Williams’ ability to lead our public works department in the right direction going forward until a decision has been made on Mr. Miller’s permanent replacement.”