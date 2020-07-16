Interim named after Jackson’s Public Works Director’s departure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba announced Thursday an Interim Public Works Director after the departure of former director Bob Miller.
The Interim Public Works Director is City Engineer, Dr. Charles Williams.
“We have every confidence in Dr. Williams’ ability to lead our public works department in the right direction going forward until a decision has been made on Mr. Miller’s permanent replacement,” Mayor Lumumba said.
According to Lumumba, Miller had taken a brief period of medical leave but has now relocated to Kentucky with his wife. The mayor expressed sadness on Miller’s departure but thanked him for his service to the city.
Mayor Lumumba’s official statement:
“After a brief period on medical leave, we are sad to see our good friend and Public Works Director, Bob Miller and his wife move back to Kentucky. We are grateful for his service and dedication to the City of Jackson and we are both supportive and prayerful concerning the next chapter in their lives. We are thankful for his leadership. As an administration, we have worked to establish continuity throughout the department over the last few years. And so, we are pleased to announce that City Engineer, Dr. Charles Williams will serve as Interim Public Works Director. We have every confidence in Dr. Williams’ ability to lead our public works department in the right direction going forward until a decision has been made on Mr. Miller’s permanent replacement.”
