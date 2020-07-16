Human skull found in Mississippi Sound identified

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The skull trapped in a dredging machine one month ago near Bayou Caddy has been identified.
Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk said there is no way to tell who the skull belonged without performing DNA tests. The skull was sent to Jackson, and Faulk hoped to identify this person to provide family members, who are in search of a loved one, with answers.
Forensic analysis done by anthropologists verified it was the skull of a native American who likely lived in this region hundreds of years ago.
The cranium was found on June 16 about 400 to 800 feet out in the Mississippi Sound where it meets Bayou Caddy, with no other remains. The pieces still intact are located near the eyebrows stretching toward the brain stem, including the frontal, occipital, and parietal lobes.
