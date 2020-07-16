First Alert Forecast: steamy July pattern continues Thursday

THURSDAY: On the edge of the upper ridge – expect another mix of clouds and sun, heat and humidity and a few storms. Highs will top out in the 90s, feels like temperatures running 104-109. Scattered storms will be possible through the afternoon as the remnants of Wednesday’s disturbance continues to trek westward. Storms fade after sunset with lows in the 70s.
FRIDAY: More sunshine, heat and humidity to round out the work week. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with an opportunity for a few afternoon storms to develop amid a small weakness in the upper ridge, though coverage will be lower than mid-week. Highs will top out in the middle 90s with ‘feels like’ temperatures between 105-110°.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The upper ridge over the region will continue to hold, keeping temperatures above average into the weekend. Expect highs to top out in the middle 90s; feels like temperatures around 105-110, daily. Rain chances will, generally, remain low – though, a few storms could mix in from time to time to bring some cooling relief. Better chances emerge by mid-next week for storms.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
