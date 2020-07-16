Daycares adjust during the pandemic and prepare for school reopenings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Providing childcare in this pandemic has been a challenge for some directors, but the Byram Learning Center is making it work.
It was nap time for the dozens of children at the daycare, Wednesday. Operating at full capacity, director Kim Chandler said the work has not been as relaxing.
“All the parents cannot come in the building past the office. We do let them sign them in at the main entrance... but they do not go down the hallway,” said Chandler.
Children are screened for a fever at the door. Employees are too. Chandler said masks at the Byram Learning Center are optional and keeping the little ones clean has been easier than expected.
“It’s just become our lifestyle. It does not need to be as difficult as I had feared or I have worried about. The teachers have just followed right in,” said Chandler. ”Ninety-three [children] is what we are licensed for and it looks like that’s where we’ll be in August.”
August is a time where most children will head back to class. Reopening plans vary from district to district, so Chandler and her team are preparing for it.
“We have, like, three or four different schedules that we’re working with if they go back full-time. If they go back, you know, on the block schedule or if they don’t go back at all. So everything is just in the air right now with it. So, we’re just going to take it day by day and do the best we can,” said Chandler.
None of the children or staff have been sent home with any signs or symptoms of the virus so far. Chandler said she plans to keep it that way to provide help for the parents that need it.
