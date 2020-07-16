Consider This: The New Flag Design

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Now that the process to design a new state flag is underway, here are some thoughts about that new image.
First, to the commission, please don’t feel political pressure to place the state seal in the center of some red, white and blue stripes and call it a day. That would mean we would have to decide in November if we want to have a hideous flag that matches our hideous car tags.
When you look at flags that stand out across the country, that are immediately recognizable, look to South Carolina, Texas and Colorado.
South Carolina’s flag is iconic and can be found on every piece of clothing imaginable and is proudly flown all over their state. The Texas flag just speaks to the Texas mindset: We are the Lone Star State. Don’t mess with Texas.
Colorado’s flag is simple and easily identifiable. Like South Carolina’s flag, the Colorado flag can be seen across the country, including on many cars and trucks right here in Mississippi.
Let’s make our flag simple, beautiful and something that creates great pride in our state. Give us a flag we will want to display, wear and share across the country and world.
If you give us a crappy option, like our state seal on a piece of cloth, there’s a good chance you’ll be working on the next design starting the second week of November.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.