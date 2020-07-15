Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We hit 95 degrees today, but the humidity was just slightly lower than yesterday, which gave us a heat index or feels like temperature of 101. Expect a little more humidity to work it’s way into the picture over the coming days and there will be a slightly better chance for showers and thunderstorms as well. Highs will reach the middle 90s and maybe even upper 90s everyday out of the next 7 days. Morning lows will be in the upper 70s. There is a shift in the weather pattern coming our way. It will shift the core of intense heat slightly away from us and to the north and west bringing it to the middle of the country. This will help just a little in our weather. While one or two showers can be expected tonight, there is a better chance for showers and storms to form Thursday afternoon, and because of more humidity, we’ll shave a degree or two off the temperature for the next couple of days. Average high is 92 and the average low is 72 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:05am and the sunset is 8:07pm. The tropics are quiet tonight and it should be a good night for celestial events. Look to the northwest about an hour after sunset, above the horizon and you should be able to see the Comet Neowise, so long as clouds don’t obscure it. You may need a telescope or better camera lense to sit it though. It will not appear in our skies again after this month until 6800 years from now.