South Tippah Co. School District to reopen with boy/girl hybrid schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As school districts lay out their reopening plans some are choosing creative options for parents and students.
The South Tippah County School District, for example, will begin the year with a hybrid plan that will later transition to a traditional schedule after two weeks.
Beginning August 5th, girls in the district will attend and on August 6th boys will attend. The boy/girl schedule will continue daily until August 17th.
After the 17th parents have the option for traditional face to face instruction or a distance learning option.
The face to face option includes several safety guidelines. Students will be required to wear masks at all times, social distancing implementation and temperature checks among other guidelines.
For the distance learning option students must register by July 24th. If approved, a Chromebook will be given to students who need them.
The school district is warning parents that whatever they choose for their child at the beginning of the year is their choice for the remainder. They say that distance learning privileges can be revoked at anytime.
