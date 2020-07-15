Pearl police search for man wanted for enticement of a child

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl Police Department is searching for a man wanted for enticement of a child.
Police say the suspect is 62-year-old Kenneth Edward Alexander. He is described as a white male, 6′0 tall, and 200 lbs.
He was last seen at 123 Lakebend Circle, Brandon, MS, 39042.
If you know any information on Alexander’s whereabouts, contact the Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000 or email criminal.investigations@cityofpearl.com.
If you’d like to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3TIPS.com.
