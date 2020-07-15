McConnell urges use of face masks, has ‘total’ confidence in Fauci

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Mitch McConnell was in Shelbyville on Wednesday, speaking with reporters and thanking frontline health care workers.
McConnell’s focus was recognizing the effect the CARES Act has had in Kentucky hospitals.
He also said a fourth and final stimulus package could be coming together later this month.
UofL’s Shelbyville Hospital, where McConnell visited Wednesday, received more than $9 million as part of the CARES Act. In total, $12 billion was pumped into Kentucky’s economy, including $2 billion that went to the Kentucky state government.
McConnell said when elective procedures were shut down this year, hospitals became a main focus for distributing stimulus funds.
Separately, McConnell again urged Kentuckians to wear a mask. It’s not a new stance, as he’s been doing that for months.
McConnell said it’s time to rely on health experts, and when asked about his faith in infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci, he responded with just one word: “total.”
Fauci has recently been the subject of criticism from President Donald Trump.
The rise in COVID-19 cases, and the effectiveness of masks have become largely a partisan issue, but McConnell said there shouldn’t be any party lines in this debate.
“The single most important thing we can do to protect ourselves and others is to wear a mask,” McConnell said. “I know we have a mandate now in Kentucky, and I understand that’s controversial, but regardless of how that comes out, it doesn’t make any difference if somebody says it’s mandatory or not. This is what we ought to be doing.”
McConnell said the United States has a debt the size of the economy for the first time since World War II, which he said showcases the extraordinary circumstances the virus has presented.
McConnell added that he wants to see kids in schools in the coming months, and talked briefly about the fourth stimulus bill that may come together.
He said direct checks for U.S. residents is a possibility, but that it still needs to be discussed.
