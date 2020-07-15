Lieutenant governor says Alabama mask mandate is an ’overstep’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Shortly after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced a statewide mask mandate, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth spoke out against it.
While Ainsworth said wearing a mask and social distancing are good ways to slow the spread of COVID-19, the mask mandate is an “overstep that infringes upon the property rights of business owners and the ability of individuals to make their own health decisions.”
Ainsworth has been critical of the state’s response to the pandemic in the past.
Wednesday, Alabama became the latest in a growing number of states to require the use of facial masks when in public. About half of all states now have some statewide face mask requirement in place.
Ivey’s decision comes the day after Alabama hit a grim milestone when the state confirmed 40 coronavirus deaths, a record for the most in a single day. It was also the ninth straight day in which more than 1,000 people were hospitalized.
