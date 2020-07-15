Gov. Reeves appoints new 3rd Circuit Court District Judge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced his appointment of Grady Franklin “Gray” Tollison as circuit court judge for the 3rd Circuit Court District on Wednesday morning.
This appointment fills a vacancy after Judge Andrew K. Howorth announced his retirement on June 30, 2020.
Gov. Reeves says that he believes that Gray will be a strong leader on the bench given his prior leadership in the Mississippi Senate.
“I’ve known Gray for years, and his commitment to his fellow Mississippians is unmatched. He was a strong leader for Mississippi in the Senate, and he will continue to be a strong leader on the bench,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I am grateful that Gray will continue leading and serving the people of Mississippi as circuit court judge for the 3rd Circuit Court District.”
Gray said he is excited about this new opportunity and hopes to make a difference.
”I’m honored to be appointed by Governor Reeves to the 3rd Circuit Court District. I promise to work tirelessly to ensure justice is upheld and protected for the people of Mississippi,” said Judge Gray Tollison. “I am excited for this opportunity to use my experience and knowledge both in the legal field and in the Legislature to help make a difference for the people in my District.”
The 3rd Circuit Court District covers Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah, and Union Counties.
