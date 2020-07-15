First Alert Forecast: Summer steam continues; storms possible Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Expect more of the same heading into your Wednesday as afternoon highs top out in the middle 90s, though humidity levels will likely put ‘feels like’ temperatures in the 103-109 range. One change from the earlier parts of the week, a better chance for scattered storms to develop amid the southerly breezes. Storms will tend to fade after sunset, per the Summer standard, as lows drop into the 70s.
THURSDAY: On the edge of the upper ridge – expect another mix of clouds and sun, heat and humidity and a few storms. Highs will top out in the 90s, feels like temperatures running 104-109. A few storms may buck a mostly dry trend through the afternoon as the remnants of Wednesday’s disturbance continues to trek westward.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The upper ridge over the region will continue to hold, keeping temperatures above average through the week ahead. Expect highs to top out in the middle 90s; feels like temperatures around 105-110, daily. Rain chances will, generally, remain low – though, a few storms could mix in from time to time to bring some cooling relief.
