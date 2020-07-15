Eight arrested for distributing meth and marijuana in Miss.

TALLAHATCHIE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN), Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Department, and Charleston Police Department served state indictments on eight people distributing methamphetamine and marijuana in Mississippi.
MBN says they were able to make multiple undercover purchases of methamphetamine from these individuals in Tallahatchie County.
“I would like to thank the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the city of Charleston, and the deputies with the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance and hard work which led to these arrests,” said Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly.
“Agencies like MBN are a huge asset to the state, especially smaller rural agencies like Tallahatchie County and are greatly appreciated.”
Additional indictments are possible as the case remains under investigation by MBN.
