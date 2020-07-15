Clinton Public School District announces plan to reopen campuses with hybrid start

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Public School District has announced their plans for reopening school campuses for the 2020-2021 academic year.
CPSD’s Board of Trustees approved the “Return to School Plan” in July.
The plan was presented by Superintendent Dr. Tim Martin, in which he recommended a hybrid start to the school year.
HYBRID START
- The school year will begin with a hybrid start, going from August 13 through August 28.
- Students will be separated into two teams in order to allow for campuses to accommodate 50% capacity.
- Team Clinton will be comprised of all students whose last name begins with A-L. This team's first day will be August 13.
- Team Arrows will be comprised of all students whose last name begins with M-Z. This team's first day will be August 14.
- Siblings will be placed on the same team.
The Hybrid Schedule will consist of two on-campus class days and two virtual instruction days.
To view the full plan, click here.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.