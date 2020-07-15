Clarke County 911 system disrupted by hackers, sheriff says

CLARKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp says his county’s 911 system has been compromised.
Kemp said a foreign entity took control of the 911 dispatch records from the last eight years and are holding them for ransom.
All information for anyone who’s had contact with dispatch in that time is in the hands of the hackers and has been encrypted, the sheriff said. This includes names, addresses, phone numbers, license information and social security numbers.
All fire department pagers are also down in the county.
Kemp says the FBI has been called in to assist.
