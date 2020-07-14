Vincent Kennedy, 17

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vincent Kennedy, a 17-year-old male, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, after a shooting that night, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.
Jackson Police Dept. spokesperson Sam Brown said the incident took place at approximately 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Truman Place.
Brown said Kennedy was in a vehicle with three other men: Trevian Mabry, 19; Rasheem Monroe, 20, and Lecray Collier, 21.
Investigators believe Monroe pulled out a handgun and attempted to rob Mabry of drugs.
In the shooting that followed, Kennedy was fatally injured.
Brown said all three suspects are charged with capital murder.
