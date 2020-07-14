Vicksburg’s new mandate requiring masks in businesses and public buildings to last 3 weeks

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Vicksburg will be implementing a new mask mandate this weekend.
Wednesday, Mayor Flaggs is to announce his plan to expand the city’s civil emergency order, broadening the mask mandate to include Vicksburg businesses and public buildings.
The mandate will go into effect Saturday and will last three weeks.
Flaggs will also announce the creation of a new crime task force and introduce the recently hired COVID-19 compliance offer, Tabitha Martin-Crawford.
The news conference and Facebook Live question and answer session will begin 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
