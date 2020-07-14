USM announces details for the fall semester

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has announced its plan on returning to class in the fall.
In compliance with health protocols, many classes will be transitioned to remote delivery, while others will be relocated to larger rooms to allow for social distancing. All classes will have remote components in some way and are designed for maximum delivery flexibility.
Southern Miss will be implementing three types of methods for class:
- In-person: No classes over an enrollment capacity of 50 will be offered in person due to space constraints; room capacity under COVID-19 precautions is approximately 25-33% of the typical level
- Online: Classes that are strictly hosted remotely through Canvas; these classes may have meetings that require all students to log in at the regularly scheduled class time to meet as a group, or they may offer more flexibility by allowing students to choose when they wish to listen to lectures
- Hybrid: Classes that combine some face-to-face meetings with remote learning. For example, a class might meet one day each week rather than two and require students to listen to a second lecture online and complete work remotely on their own. Other classes may have alternate day attendance, where half the class attends one day and the other half attends the second day; in that case, all students would have access to course materials online.
With limited classrooms that allow for social distancing, the process of choosing which classes are held in-person have been prioritized to those: 1) with learning outcomes that are extremely difficult to translate to a virtual environment and 2) that primarily serve new USM students.
All students, faculty, staff, contractors, and visitors are required to wear a face covering while on campus. Medical issues may prevent face coverings from being worn; or an instructor is at least 10 feet from students while teaching.
Classes will begin on August 17 and conclude on November 23. Final exams will be scheduled during the week of November 30 through December 4. All final exams will be virtual.
You can read more here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.