Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thunderstorms are popping up across the area, but will die off this evening before midnight. It was a little more humid today with the same exact high temperature as yesterday. We reached 96 degrees in the shade, but the heat index was 107 degrees. It reached 102 degrees yesterday for the heat index or what it actually felt like. Expect partly sunny skies going forward for the rest of the week with afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will reach the 90s every day through this weekend and overnight and morning lows will be in the middle to upper 70s. Calm wind tonight and westerly at 5mph Wednesday. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72. Sunrise is 6:05am and the sunset is 8:08pm. Things in the tropics are quiet. If you were hoping to view the comet Neowise, it might be a little difficult from some clouds. View it in the first hour after sunset by looking to the northwest just above the horizon or one hour before sunrise looking northeast just above the horizon.