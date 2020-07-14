JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is one month away!
The siding is up on the home in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison County, and kitchen cabinets are getting built right now. The 3,000-square foot home will have all Bosch appliances and lots of other upgrades throughout. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and a terrace with a stunning view of the reservoir. The home is the work of Crosstown Builders and Deep South Custom Homes.
Tickets are sold out. If you bought a ticket, tune in as we give away the home on August 20! Your ticket ensures that the families of children treated at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis never pay for treatment, travel, housing or food.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.