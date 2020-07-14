Porsha Williams of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ arrested during Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams was arrested while protesting in support of Breonna Taylor outside of Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home in Louisville.
Yandy Smith, a cast member on the reality show “Love & Hip Hop,” also was arrested.
The two women were among at least 87 people charged at the demonstration Tuesday. LMPD Sgt. Lamont Washington confirmed each person arrested at the protest was charged with intimidating a participant in a legal process, a class D felony, and criminal trespass. Several people also were charged with disorderly conduct.
Taylor was shot and killed by LMPD officers who served a drug warrant at her apartment in March. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he first shot at the officers, whom he believed were intruders, when the officers shot back, striking and killing Taylor. Walker was not hurt.
Protests first started in the Louisville area in late May in support of Taylor while calling for charges to be filed against the three officers involved in her death. Recently, protesters have also targeted Cameron, the Louisville Metro Police Department and Mayor Greg Fischer.
Though many demonstrations this summer have ended in riots and looting in the city, WAVE 3 News’ David Mattingly described Tuesday’s protest as “the most organized, professional protest I’ve seen on either side since this all started.”
Cameron, who was not home at the time of the demonstration in his yard, released a statement criticizing the actions of Tuesday’s protesters.
“From the beginning, our office has set out to do its job, to fully investigate the events surrounding the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor,” he said. “We continue with a thorough and fair investigation, and today’s events will not alter our pursuit of the truth. The stated goal of today’s protest at my home was to ‘escalate.’ That is not acceptable and only serves to further division and tension within our community. Justice is not achieved by trespassing on private property, and it’s not achieved through escalation. It’s achieved by examining the facts in an impartial and unbiased manner. That is exactly what we are doing and will continue to do in this investigation.”
Cameron urged the public to be patient on Monday as his office completes the investigation into Taylor’s death.
