Murder suspect found hiding behind dumpster after search in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department have arrested a man wanted for a murder in Jefferson Davis County.
Acting on information received from an outside agency, officers responded to the intersection of North Washington Street and First East Street.
There they found Desmond Fortenberry, 28, hiding behind a trash dumpster.
Fortenberry was wanted on a warrant for murder out of Jefferson Davis County.
He is currently awaiting transportation back to Jefferson Davis County.
