Medical association calls for statewide mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Medical Association wants a statewide mask mandate to be issued.
“In order to protect the health of physicians and other healthcare workers, and preserve critical medical supplies needed to care for Mississippians, the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) is supporting physician’s call for a statewide mask mandate requiring everyone to wear masks in public spaces,” MSMA said in a statement.
The group believes the state’s heath care system cannot sustain the current trajectory of the outbreak, which could ultimately lead to more preventable deaths.
They believe a mask mandate is the best way to help slow the spread and spare the health care system from being overwhelmed.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has been adamant that a statewide mask mandate will not work because he doesn’t believe people will actually follow it.
Instead, he’s called for localized mandates in areas with the highest infection rate. Reeves said there has to be community buy-in -- elected leaders and business owners adopting the requirements -- for it to truly be effective.
At least two dozen states in the U.S. currently have mask mandates in place.
Read the full statement from MSMA below:
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.