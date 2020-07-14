Jackson Public Schools to announce reopening plans in press conference Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools will announce reopening plans Wednesday in a press conference at the District’s Central Office at 11 a.m.
JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick L. Greene, and other representatives of the District will be on hand to discuss learning options elementary, middle, and high school learning for the 2020-2021 school year.
“While education systems are inherently designed to promote and facilitate social interaction, the health and safety of our scholars and staff remain our highest priorities and at the center of our decision-making,” said Dr. Greene in a letter to the community released on June 20. “Although we are likely to bring most of our scholars back together in the fall, we’re also developing extensive safety protocols and virtual/hybrid program options.”
The reopening plan is expected to addresses teaching and learning, transportation, and meal service, facilities maintenance, and many other aspects of learning delivery.
