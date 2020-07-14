Governor’s mask mandate takes effect in DeSoto County, 12 other Mississippi counties

“I have not worn a mask at my business yet and I have not made any of my employees or customers, and I will not be making them wear one either. If they choose to wear one, and some do, then I will support them as I have been. But, this guilt trip nonsense claiming that if we don’t all comply with masks that we will cause people to get sick and die, is ludicrous. If people don’t like how I’m running my business, or think it’s not safe, they don’t have to come support my business. If my employees don’t like it, or don’t feel safe, they can quit. That’s how free markets work.”

Robert Foster