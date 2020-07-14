Facebook Group: No school until zero new cases of coronavirus for 14 days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Facebook group made up of Mississippi teachers, parents and “concerned individuals” says new coronavirus cases equals no school this fall.
Mississippi for a Safe Return to Campus is advising local teachers and students not to return to school until counties report zero new cases of coronavirus for 14 days.
“Until then,” the group says, “we demand that our students and school staff have adequate access to all necessary technology to resume distance learning.”
The group also demands adequate supplies, personnel and facilities to safely share space on campus and to react aggressively to any coronavirus resurgence.
Mississippi for a Safe Return to Campus is a part of the national Refuse to Return campaign and petition, which is nearing 50,000 signatures online.
The Refuse to Return campaign’s creator, Harley Litzelman, is a high school teacher and union organizer in Oakland, California.
He says the legend of the “self-sacrificial teacher” is a fantasy that “lets you off the hook for failing to protect and support the workers you depend on. And during this pandemic, it lets you pretend we signed up to die in service of you. We didn’t. Neither did our students. Neither did you.”
This comes after three Arizona school teachers contracted the virus after sharing a summer classroom. One of those teachers has now died of COVID-19.
Hinds County and Madison County are among two school districts in the state who have released back-to-school plans for August. Both include the in-person return of students. Gov. Reeves has said he is “100% committed” to reopening schools this fall.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has also come out in support of having students physically present in school this year, but leaves the decision of when to do so to health experts. “A one-size-fits-all approach is not appropriate for return to school decisions,” they said.
