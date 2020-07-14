City of Clinton takes additional measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - City of Clinton officials are taking additional precautionary steps to protect City employees and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the City.
These measures include closing park restrooms and limiting ball field use.
Effective immediately, all park restrooms have been closed to the public. These steps are being undertaken to protect employees and park guests. We apologize for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause.
Ball field usage is limited to practices only in order to adhere to the guidelines for 20 or less people in an outdoor space.
City offices remain operational, but steps are being taken to limit possible exposure to the virus. Visitors to City offices will be screened for temperature, COVID-19 symptoms and required to wear a mask while completing their business.
Residents are asked to call offices prior to visiting or complete the online forms. Specific departmental contact information may be found at https://clintonms.org/contact
