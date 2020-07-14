Anthony Harvey, 33

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Anthony Harvey, a 33-year-old man, died Monday, July 7, 2020, after police say he was shot during a struggle.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown says Harvey pulled out a gun and pointed it at Shonta Hart while she was driving on Robert Smith Parkway.
Hart told police she reached for the gun and in the midst of a scuffle, the gun went off and hit Harvey in the side.
Harvey later died of his injuries.
Investigators brought Hart in for questioning but she was later released.
Hart has not been charged in the incident.
Brown said investigators believe the shooting was accidental.
