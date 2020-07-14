Anthony Beasley, 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Anthony Beasley, a 14-year-old male, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, after a shooting in the northwest part of the city, according to police.
Jackson Police Dept. spokesperson Sam Brown said it happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Bounds Street near Keele Street.
Brown said Beasley and another 14-year-old male were found shot multiple times at the same place.
Beasley was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other unidentified teenager got help from a nearby homeowner and was transported to Blair E. Batson Hospital for treatment.
Brown said handguns were recovered from both teenagers.
Investigators found evidence that showed the victims had been breaking into cars in the area.
If you have any information that can help police, please call JPD at 601-960-1278 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
