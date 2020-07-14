ALERT DAY: heat stress continues to impact central Mississippi

TUESDAY: July will continue bring the heat through mid-week as a ridge of high pressure continues to expand eastward. With that, expect mostly sunny skies with a stray storm or two amid highs in the middle 90s. Humidity levels may be a few notches higher Tuesday – pushing ‘feels like’ temperatures closer to 106-112.
WEDNESDAY: Expect more of the same heading into your Wednesday as afternoon highs top out in the middle 90s, though humidity levels will likely put ‘feels like’ temperatures in the 106-112 range. One change from the earlier parts of the week, a slightly better chance for scattered storms to develop amid the southerly breezes. Storms will tend to fade after sunset, per the Summer standard, as lows drop into the 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The upper ridge over the region will continue to hold, keeping temperatures above average through the week ahead. Expect highs to top out in the middle 90s; feels like temperatures around 105-110, daily. Rain chances will, generally, remain low – though, a few storms could mix in from time to time to bring some cooling relief.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.