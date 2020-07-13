Wounded Jackson firefighter released from hospital after being shot multiple times

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The wife of Jackson firefighter shot and wounded over a car accident is speaking out for the first time since the incident.
Police say Lt. Otto Love, Jr. was shot multiple times by 21-year-old Joshua Bingham last week after the suspect followed him to his home.
Now, a GoFundMe page is now setup to help with medical costs as he recovers.
“Just unbelievable. I couldn’t believe the news, much less the type of violence, gun violence.”
Tonya Love says her world turned upside down when her husband and love of her life was shot.
According to Jackson investigators, Lt. Love, a more than 20 year veteran of JFD, allegedly sideswiped the car of 21 year old Joshua Bingham. Police say Bingham then followed the firefighter home, where the two argued. Love was shot and Bingham was arrested.
“If I can say anything to the young people that would be to think twice. A life is life. Don’t be so quick to react and cause someone else’s family pain.”
Love says her husband is still recovering from the shooting, but some good news — he has been released from the hospital.
“We are just thankful to God that he has blessed him to see another day and to be with our family. He is determined to get better,” said Love.
Captain RaSean Thomas is the President of the Jackson Fire Department’s Local 87 Union. He is also fed up with the senseless violence and says Love is truly missed at the fire department.
“This is something he didn’t plan on happening to him. He is a great and very important part to our department and he’s always one of the ones who is first on the scene to provide care to the citizens,”said Captain Thomas.
The local union has created a GoFundMe page to help Love and his family during this tough time.
“We are not only in a pandemic, but he has doctor bills. He also has a family, a loving wife and two children. We know that any measure of support he can get at this time would be a great help to him and his family,” Thomas.
Love’s wife says she has faith her husband will be back on the front lines fighting fires again.
