Two dead following shooting at concert in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Two people are dead, and several others injured after a shooting at a rap concert in Panola County, Mississippi.
Videos posted on Facebook show concert goers running away from the gunshots.
Dozens of shots can be heard on the video for more than 40 seconds.
In total, more than 100 shots were fired.
Sunday afternoon, WMC Action News 5 spoke with one man who was at the concert who asked not to be identified.
He said when he heard the gunshots, he ran and hid underneath the concert stage and prayed.
“I had to pray because I didn’t know if I was going to make it home. People were scared, running for their life. They didn’t know they were going to make it. Some people really thought it could have been worse.”
Panola County District Attorney John Champion says two people died in the shooting and an unknown number were injured.
The man who attended the concert says he knew one of the victims who was killed. Those two victims have not yet been publicly identified.
“He was a cool guy he didn’t get into nothing. He probably was just in the way. Just standing in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
Flyers on social media say the concert Saturday night was for a Memphis area rapper named Big Boogie and the concert was held at an event space called LPS Ballpark.
When we went to the site of the concert Sunday, a woman who identified herself as the owner of the property wouldn’t answer any of our questions.
Neighbors say the property has hosted concerts before but this is the first event they held this year. One neighbor says he wants to see whoever fired shots brought to justice.
“Justice got to be served. Somebody has got to pay for this,” said Derrick Lamar, neighbor.
District Attorney Champion says no one has been arrested in connection with this shooting.
We asked if the owner of the property can be arrested or fined for breaking Mississippi state health guidelines that say all outdoor gatherings should be held to less than 100 people, Champion said there are no punishments or fines associated with those health guidelines.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.