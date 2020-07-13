State commission asks for state flag designs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The commission appointed by top lawmakers is looking for public submissions for a new state flag design.
The commission is made up of members chosen by Governor Tate Reeves, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn. The Mississippi Department of Archives and History is providing clerical support for the commission and will accept the flag design submissions.
Submissions must follow this criteria:
1. Only unique flag design submissions that include the words “In God We Trust” will be considered by the nine-member commission. Flag descriptions will not be considered.
2. The new flag design cannot include the Confederate battle flag.
3. Flag design submissions must adhere to principles of the North American Vexillological Association:
- Keep It Simple. The flag should be so simple that a child can draw it from memory.
- Use Meaningful Symbolism. The flag’s images, color, or patterns should relate to what it symbolizes.
- Use Two or Three Basic Colors.
- Be Distinctive or Be Related.
The deadline to submit a design is August 13, 2020. Send your submissions to Emma McRaney at emcraney@mdah.ms.gov or mail them to Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag, Mississippi Department of Archives and History, P.O. Box 571, Jackson, MS, 39205-0571.
You can also email info@mdah.ms.gov with any questions.
