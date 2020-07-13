No foul play suspected in death of Parchman inmate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man convicted nearly 30 years ago of robbing a bank employee has died while serving a life sentence.
Owen Nelson, an inmate at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, died Sunday afternoon at Allegiance Specialty Hospital of Greenville.
He was 57. Nelson had been hospitalized both at the prison hospital and off site since April. No foul play is suspected in his death.
An autopsy will provide an official cause and manner of death. Nelson, was sentenced to life on April 29, 1994, for armed robbery.
He and another man robbed a bank teller of $3,000 on April 20, 1993, in Marion County.
