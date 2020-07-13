Natchez construction worker charged in Vermont shooting

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - A construction worker from Mississippi is facing a charge of attempted murder, accusing him of shooting a fellow worker in the parking lot of a Vermont motel on Saturday night.
The Brattleboro Reformer reports that 22-year-old Emanuel R. Tenner III, of Natchez, Miss., is expected to be arraigned Monday in Brattleboro on a variety of charges.
It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney. Police say the victim, who was shot in the torso, was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
Windham County State’s Attorney Kelly Tracy Shriver says the two men were working at the Interstate 91, Exit 6 bridge project.
