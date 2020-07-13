Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alert Days back on for Tuesday. A heat advisory is in effect for the dangerous weather. It might be needed again Wednesday. Dangerous heat and humidity will present across the area. Expect highs in the middle and upper 90s for the rest of the week. The heat index will be over 110 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. Later this week, expect slightly lower humidity so it will feel 105 to 110 degrees. Morning lows will be in the middle and upper 70s. Each day will be sunny, with a slight chance for showers or thunderstorms. This threat will increase gradually this weekend and into next week, while temperatures are cut by a few degrees during the day. Average high is 92 and the average low is 72 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:04am and the sunset is 8:10pm. Nothing happening in the tropics as things are quiet right now.