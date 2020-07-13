Millsaps College stands behind international students after Trump administrations new restrictions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Millsaps College is standing behind their international students after the Trump administration’s new restrictions.
A recently announced directive says that international students cannot stay in the U.S. if they take all their classes online this fall.
A wide range of colleges and state and local officials are standing up to the policy, which faces mounting legal opposition.
Dr. Robert W. Pearigen, President of Millsaps College announced he does not support the administrations new rules.
Pearigen released the following statement:
“Last week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced a set of draft regulations with potentially negative consequences on international students studying in the United States. The proposed changes to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) could jeopardize the well-being and success of the international students at Millsaps.
“We recognize the incredible efforts that international students make for the sake of their academic endeavors and believe they belong on our campus just as much as domestic students. The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging to many of our students, but our international students should not have to bear this unjust burden.
“I do not support this action, and I want to assure you that the Millsaps administration will take appropriate actions to mitigate the negative consequences of these regulations. To our international students, you are welcome here and we will do our best to make sure you can successfully meet your academic and personal goals. We are proud that you have chosen Millsaps.
“Millsaps College will remain committed to supporting our international students as we act on our strongest values and work together to help them succeed.”
