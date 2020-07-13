MDOT opens new Continental Parkway Bridge in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) opened the new Continental Parkway Bridge Monday.
The new bridge is located at the Interstate 20 and Norrell Road interchange in Hinds County.
The bridge will serve commuters to and from the new Continental Tire facility in Clinton, and is only part of an interchange improvement project that is underway.
The project also aims to provide a new geometry for the I-20/Norrell Road interchange, as well as realign and widen the frontage roads and local roads.
“We are grateful to our staff and contractors for their commitment to completing this part of the project,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “The opening of the Continental Parkway Bridge is very timely for Continental Tire as they expand their production.”
Work on the interchange improvement project began during spring 2018. It was awarded to Joe McGee Construction Company with a total contract amount of $27.3 million. Remaining work is on track to be completed by 2021.
