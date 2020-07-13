Gov. Reeves talks herd immunity, says it’s not a ‘realistic solution'

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In Monday’s coronavirus press briefing, Gov. Reeves brought up the subject of “herd immunity.”
Herd immunity occurs when enough people become immune to a disease, making its spread unlikely. Many on social media, and even past state government officials, have said herd immunity is the only way to truly conquer COVID-19.
“There is nothing that our government can do to stop this virus,” said former governor candidate Robert Foster. “It will continue to spread until we reach herd immunity. The only thing we can do is to warn the most vulnerable to stay at home as much as possible until this virus runs its course.”
“I don’t know much about the science and I don’t know much about being a physician,” Reeves said during the briefing, “but I’m pretty good at math.”
Reeves said his experts have told him that for herd immunity to be achieved, that would mean 70-80 percent of Mississippians would need to contract the virus. Reeves said to pretend, for the sake of argument, that his experts were wrong and to cut that number in half to 40 percent.
“We have three million people in our state. Forty percent of three million is one-point-two-million people. We’ve have thirty-six-thousand cases,” he explained. “So if our experts are wrong and, in fact, they’re doubling the amount of people we’d have to get... we’d have to see one-million-one-hundred-and-sixty-thousand more cases to get to what they say is half of herd immunity.”
Reeves said these 36,000 cases have lead to state hospitals being at capacity. “Can you imagine what would happen if we had one-point-one-million-sixty-thousand more cases over the next month?” Reeves asked.
“I’m not one of these guys that immediately dismisses any idea that challenges the expert status quo talking points,” Reeves wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon. “I’m pretty skeptical by nature. That’s healthy. But herd immunity is not anything like a realistic solution in the short or mid-term. I wish it was.”
