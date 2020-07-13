First Alert Forecast: summer heat wave to continue this week

MONDAY: The searing summer heat looks to continue right into the start of the new work week across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect mainly to mostly sunny skies with highs, mainly, in the middle 90s. Factoring in the humidity levels, feels like temperatures will likely top out between 103-108. A storm or two could bubble up – but many will remain dry. We’ll stay dry and mainly clear overnight with lows in the 70s.
TUESDAY: July will continue bring the heat through mid-week as a ridge of high pressure continues to expand eastward. With that, expect mostly sunny skies with a stray storm or two amid highs in the middle 90s. Humidity levels may be a few notches higher Tuesday – pushing feels like temperatures closer to 106-112.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The upper ridge over the region will continue to hold, keeping temperatures above average through the week ahead. Expect highs to top out in the middle 90s; feels like temperatures around 105-110, daily. Rain chances will, generally, remain low – though, a few storms could mix in from time to time to bring some cooling relief.
