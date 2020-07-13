Family still searching for answers one year after Coast man’s disappearance

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Friends and family of a Coast man who has been missing for a year are still searching for answer in his disappearance.
Joey Moran was last seen in July 14, 2019, when he left his house to go hunting. The 47-year-old never made it to the hunt camp, leaving his family desperate for answers.
On Sunday, his daughter Lacy Moran hosted a car show and candlelight vigil in memory of her dad, who was a classic car buff.
“I wanted to have something for my dad. He deserves something and to keep the awareness going that he still is out there because after a year people begin to forget and I don’t want him to be forgotten,” said Lacy. “Tuesday will make one year and he loves Cruising the Coast so we’re having all the antique cars come out and just keep their faith and keep praying that he is out there and he will come home.”
It was a gathering of friends who have become a part of the family over the last year.
“It’s just one big support group. It’s like one big family really,” said Joey Moran’s father, Hodges Moran. “All these people are all good friends. You know, close friends and all.”
Seeing all of the support helps remind Lacy of her father’s caring nature and is one of the ways she is keeping hope alive.
“It’s a really good feeling to know that my dad had such an impact on the community and that he’s loved by so many people and we all miss him,” said Lacy. “We all want him to be safe and sound and it’s not the same without him right now.”
As the family burned candles in the night sky, Joey Moran’s cousin Alan Moran had one message.
“Joey was the type of guy that helped people in the community and we want him back,” said Alan Moran. “We just got to find him. Somebody knows where he’s at and we want him back.”
If you have any information about Joey Moran’s whereabouts or where he may have been last seen, you are urged to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department or the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.
