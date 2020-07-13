Edwards mayor tests positive for coronavirus, asks for prayers

Edwards mayor tests positive for coronavirus, asks for prayers
Edwards mayor tests positive for coronavirus, asks for prayers (Source: Marcus Wallace/Facebook)
By Josh Carter | July 13, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT - Updated July 13 at 1:34 PM

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - Edwards Mayor Marcus Wallace has tested positive for COVID-19.

Wallace said he received the news Monday.

“It definitely wasn’t the news I was expecting but it’s the news I received and God always has the last word,” he wrote on Facebook.

I would like to thank each of you for all the prayers, calls and messages over the last week. Today I received some...

Posted by Marcus Wallace on Monday, July 13, 2020

The news comes a little over a week after an Edwards police officer died of the virus. Wallace said the death of Sgt. Kelvin Mixon shook him “to the core.”

“Continue to pray for me,” Wallace wrote. “My doctors are working aggressively and I am following their orders. Continue to be safe out here and if you can, just stay home.”

