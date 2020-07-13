3 dead after hours-long standoff in Yalobusha County

YALOBUSHA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two women and one man are dead after a standoff Sunday night, as reported by WTVA.
Deputies were called to a home on Highway 32 East around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found two women shot dead and the shooter still inside the home.
Deputies say Ike Harris barricaded himself inside the home while a standoff ensued.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT team arrived and attempted to negotiate with Harris.
After a five-hour standoff, officers say Harris shot himself.
