Waffle House in Vicksburg temporarily closed after overnight shootout

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department has ordered a Waffle House in Vicksburg to temporarily close after a shooting.
Police say they responded to a call of shots being fired at the Waffle House on 2455 North Frontage Road around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
Officers say when they arrived a large crowd of people appeared to be in a verbal disturbance. The crowd began to disperse once officers were on the scene.
Witnesses told officers the suspect of the shooting fled in a red Chevrolet Tahoe. A chase then ensued with the driver jumping out of the vehicle on Bowmar Avenue.
Police say they found a handgun inside the vehicle and collected two shell casings in the parking lot.
Chief Monroe ordered the Waffle House to close until management meets with him to discuss the security of the restaurant.
No injuries were reported from this incident.
The case is under investigation.
