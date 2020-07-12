Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old Warren Co. man

Silver Alert issued for Michael D. Wallace, 63 (Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigations)
By China Lee | July 12, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT - Updated July 12 at 2:23 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 63-year-old Warren County man is missing. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Michael D. Wallace.

Wallace is a black man standing at 6′1″ and weighing 168 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on North Washington Street in Warren County.

He was walking in an unknown direction wearing a green shirt, gray shorts, and slip on shoes.

Family members say that Wallace suffers from a condition that may impair his judgement.

If you know where he is call Vicksburg police at 601-631-8800.

