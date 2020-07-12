Picayune police searching for couple possibly connected to disappearance of missing man

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Picayune Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a wanted couple.
Dustin and Erica Gray are persons of interest in the disappearance of Willie Ray Q. Jones.
Jones, 28, was reported missing on July 6, 2020.
Dustin and Erica have outstanding warrants for Possession Of A Stolen Firearm.
Dustin is a white male, 5′9 and weighs about 150 lbs. Erica is a white female, 5′2 and weighs about 118 lbs.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts, please contact the Picayune Police Department @ 601-798-7411, Capt. Rhonda Johnson 601-337-6544 or Lt. Mike Decelle 601-916-9411.”
