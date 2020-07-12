2 people dead after concert shooting in Como, Miss., according to district attorney

COMO, Miss. (WMC) - Two people are dead after gunfire broke out at a concert in Como, Mississippi overnight.
The event was held at LPS Ballpark, which was hosting a concert for a rapper called Big Boogie Saturday night.
Video posted on Facebook shows a large party with much more than 100 people. All of a sudden, gunshots rang out. More than 100 shots were fired.
District Attorney John Champion says two people died in the shooting and multiple others are injured currently being treated in the hospital but he wouldn’t say how many.
There are no suspects at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated as we work to gather new information.
