JPD: One teen dead, another injured in early morning shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting involving two teenage male victims.
The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Bounds Street near Keele street in Jackson.
According to police, both victims are 14-years-old. They were found shot multiple times at the same location.
One of the victims was pronounced deceased at the scene while the other victim was able to seek help from a nearby homeowner. He was transported to Blair E. Batson Hospital for treatment.
Police said that handguns were recovered from both victims. They also said that investigators found evidence that indicated the victims had been breaking into cars in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at 601-960-1278 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
